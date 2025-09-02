Stallions face acid test

Stallion Laguna FC braces for tougher competition after an impressive performance in the preliminary stage of the AFC Women’s Champions League.

Coach Ernie Nierras said getting into the knockout stages will be harder for them as they will have to go through the League phase.

The Stallions finished the preliminary stage with a 2-0-1 win-draw-loss record.

“We had to do it the harder way because last year there was no preliminary stage. This year there was a preliminary stage where we actually ended up second best of the five groups that participated,” Nierras said.

“Overall I’m very, very happy. This is history for Stallion Laguna FC.”

Stallion joins ISPE FC of Myanmar, Ho Chi Minh City FC of Vietnam, Lion City Sailors of Singapore, East Bengal FC of India, Nasaf FC of Uzbekistan, Naegohyang FC of North Korea, Bam Khatoon FC of Iran, Suwon FC of South Korea, Tokyo Verdy Beleza of Japan, last season’s finalist Melbourne FC of Australia and defending champion Wuhan Jiangda FC of China in the group stage.

The draw will be on 11 September where the squads will be divided into three groups.

Backed by Filipinas members such as Chandler and Olivia McDaniel, Kaya Hawkinson and Charisa Lemoran, the Stallions flexed their muscles in their Champions League debut.

Stallion first dispatched Khovd Western FC of Mongolia, 6-1, last 25 August before battering Strykers FC of Guam, 13-0, last Thursday.

The Stallions lost to ISPE, 1-3, last Sunday but they already did enough to advance to the next stage.

For Chandler, who currently boasts nine goals, she remains satisfied with the outcome of their latest campaign.

“We’re so happy that we were able to qualify for the next round,” Chandler said.

“It wasn’t the way we wanted to, but of course we just have to trust in God’s plan. We’re going back home, work really hard on the things we need to improve on and come to the group stage ready and prepared to win.”