SM Supermalls wins big at 2025 HR Asia Awards, celebrates 40 years of leadership

As SM Supermalls celebrates its 40th anniversary, it clinches four major honors at the prestigious HR Asia Awards 2025, reaffirming its legacy of people-first leadership and transformative workplace culture.

For the third consecutive year, SM Supermalls was named one of HR Asia’s Best Companies to Work For, alongside three standout category wins: the Sustainable Workplace Award, the Most Caring Company Award, and the Tech Empowerment Award.

“These awards are more than milestones—they reflect our enduring culture at SM, where people are at the heart of everything we do,” said Steven T. Tan, President of SM Supermalls. “We are proud of our teams whose passion and dedication make SM not only one of the best companies to work for, but a place where we create meaningful impact for our employees, communities, and the country.”

Award Highlights

Best Companies to Work For in Asia (3rd consecutive year)

SM’s workplace culture is anchored on the key messaging pillars of the SM LIFE framework—Purpose, Passion, and Performance. Initiatives like Leadership Town Halls, Candid Coffee with Leaders, Feedback Fridays, and the Culture Caravan foster authenticity, inclusion, and growth across all levels.

Most Caring Company Award (2nd consecutive year)

SM’s 360 Wellness Programs include unlimited online mental health counseling, wellness learning series, and Celebrate YOU events such as PRIDE Month and Women Empowerment. Championing safe and brave spaces for all, programs such as Ethics Beat and Safe Spaces promote transparency, accountability, and DEIB across the organization. Employee engagement programs have a 100% employee reach.

Sustainable Workplace Award

Sustainability is embedded in SM’s DNA. From the Trash to Cash recycling program and coastal clean-up drives to its bold commitment to Net Zero by 2040, SM empowers employees to lead environmental and community efforts through its partnership with SM Cares. Employee volunteerism is rising strong, with a 100% increase versus the previous year.

Tech Empowerment Award

Innovation drives SM’s HR transformation. Tools like the SMILE HCM platform, SAM AI chatbot, DigiU eLearning, and the SM Life app deliver seamless employee experiences. With 90% utilization for the SM Life app and 80% for DigiU learning, digital adoption is high and impactful.

A Legacy of Leadership

Cheryll Ruth L. Agsaoay, Senior Vice President for Human Resources, shared:

“These recognitions affirm our belief that when we design positive employee experiences—caring for people’s wellbeing, embracing innovation, and championing sustainability—we create a workplace that inspires purpose and growth. We see our culture efforts as continuous work-in-progress because at SM, we never stop learning and aiming to be better every day.”

As SM Supermalls enters a new era beyond its 40th year, these accolades underscore a powerful truth: its greatest asset has always been its people—and its future will be shaped by the culture it continuously nurtures.