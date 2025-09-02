Separate operations corner Chinese ‘criminals’

The Southern Police District (SPD) arrested two Chinese nationals in separate operations on charges of robbery and illegal drug possession.

In Pasay City, police arrested the suspect identified as alias “Li” after he allegedly robbed another Chinese national inside a condominium unit near the MOA Complex.

The victim, 33-year-old “Songhao,” told police that the suspect and an accomplice used a taser and a knife to intimidate him and stole P15,000 in cash. The victim called a friend, who then contacted the 911 hotline.

Li faces robbery charges and is undergoing inquest proceedings.

In Parañaque, authorities arrested an alias “Qingmin” at the Skyview Tower Hotel. A hotel security guard discovered three plastic sachets of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of P34,000, among his belongings.

Qingmin is being held in police custody and will be charged with violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.