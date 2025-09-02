SBMA Ecology Center wins for best solid waste practices

Subic Bay Freeport – The Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) Ecology Center was cited for the Best Ecological Solid Waste Management Practices during the Environmental Summit 2025 held at Widus Hotel, Clark, Pampanga, on August 29, 2025.

With the theme “Ending Global Plastic Pollution,” the summit, led by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) Central Luzon, aimed to hail champions of environmental protection and sustainable solutions.

According to Ecology Center Officer-in-Charge Rossell Abuyo, the said award recognizes the commitment and dedication of the department’s “outstanding solid waste enforcement and implementation in the Subic Bay Freeport Zone.”

She said that one of the programs that has cemented the SBMA’s credibility as the Best Ecological Solid Waste Management Practices includes the Recyclables Collection Event (RCE) that is celebrated every Earth Day.

She added that various hazardous wastes that have been collected during the week-long celebration this year—ranging from used oil, waste from electronics and electrical equipment, used lead acid batteries (ULAB), oily water, used cooking oil, oil-contaminated materials, busted fluorescent bulbs (BFLs), busted LED, expired medicines, sharps, and contaminated containers—refer to Table 5.

Some of the recyclables collected during the event include used paper, cartons, PET bottles, other plastic materials, used slippers, tin cans, aluminum, copper, metals, and others.

The total quantity or volume of recyclables collected amounted to 10,669.74 kilograms, with materials coming from 142 donors from SBMA departments, SBF companies, and residents.

The agency also holds Saturday as Recycling Day in Subic Bay Freeport housing areas, aiming to collect all recyclables. The collection activity started on July 6, 2024, targeting SBF residents from Binictican, Kalayaan, and Cubi areas.

“Efficient management of our solid waste will also serve as our adaptation strategy to help combat climate change. Championing waste management is one of the pillars in order to achieve our goal for a carbon-neutral Subic Bay Freeport,” OIC Abuyo said.