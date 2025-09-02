'Roja' drops teaser reveal of cast members

Dreamscape Entertainment dropped its second teaser reveal Monday, 1 September, showing its full line-up of Roja cast members.

The intriguing video showed the main cast led by Donny, Kyle, Maymay Entrata, Janice De Belen, Joel Torre, Raymond Bagatsing, and Lorna Tolentino dressed in character.

Also introduced were rising young stars Kai Montinola, AC Bonifacio, Harvey Bautista, Iñigo Jose, and Emilio Daez, as well as Nikki Valdez, Cris Villanueva, Zia Grace, Freddie Webb, Sandy Andolong, Robert Seña, Levi Ignacio, Rubi Rubi, Inka Magnaye, Vangie Castillo, Sophie Reyes, Rikki Mae Davao, Rans Rifol, Maika Rivera, Lou Yanong, Marc Abaya, Bernard Palanca, Floyd Tena, Raven Molina and Gello Marquez.