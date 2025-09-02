Record 8,000 vacancies offered at 2025 Government Job Fair

Over 8,000 vacancies in 254 government agencies are up for grabs at the 2025 Government Job Fair happening on 2–5 September across 15 regional venues nationwide, and on 9 September in the Cordillera Administrative Region.

Organized by the Civil Service Commission (CSC) in celebration of the 125th Philippine Civil Service Anniversary (PCSA), the job fair offers plantilla and non-plantilla positions in national agencies, local governments, government-owned and -controlled corporations, and state colleges and universities.

CSC Chairperson Marilyn B. Yap highlighted that this year’s 8,032 openings surpass the target of 6,300, marking the highest number of vacancies in the history of CSC-led job fairs.

Yap encouraged fresh graduates, jobseekers, and career shifters—regardless of background, ability, or identity—to seize the opportunity to join the government workforce and serve with Puso, Dangal, at Galing para sa Bayan.

In the National Capital Region (NCR), 25 government agencies will participate, including the Pasig City Government, Department of Justice, National Bureau of Investigation, Pag-IBIG Fund, Social Security System, and University of the Philippines Diliman. The CSC noted, however, that registration for the NCR leg at SM North EDSA has already reached its maximum number of pre-registered applicants.

Participation is also expected in other regions. Region II and Region VII will have 15 and 28 participating agencies, respectively, including the Bureau of Fire Protection, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, Department of Budget and Management, and National Police Commission.

Meanwhile, Region XII will feature 23 participating agencies, among them the Cotabato Regional and Medical Center, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, Department of Agriculture, and Provincial Government of South Cotabato.

The CSC emphasized that persons with disabilities (PWDs), indigenous peoples (IPs), and members of the LGBTQIA+ community are welcome to apply onsite, where they may inquire about vacancies, clarify requirements and qualifications, and submit applications directly to participating agencies.