Rebel yell

The local fashion landscape in the Philippines is a growing stage of platforms, advocacies, movements and initiatives in supporting Filipino talent or brands. Establishments generally are offering, sharing and providing space for design and ready-to-wear opportunities to thrive.

A notable effort is the PHx Fashion Group and Comme C special multi-designer retail activation featuring four new talents in the local fashion scene namely Adam Pereyra, Allan Matudio, Kill Joy Studios and Rod Malanao. Each distinctly showcasing noteworthy points of view and design narratives that feature dialogues relevant to the times. New Now Next goes in-depth with Kill Joy Studios, founded by Manila-based designer Eugene Malabad, and their story to tell.

NNN: The brand name is very interesting, what’s the story behind the name Kill Joy Studios and why not your name or name of a person?

Eugene Malabad: “The name Kill Joy Studios began back in senior high. I was sketching a DIY (do-it-yourself) hand-painted jacket in science class, stuck on what text to put on the back. After a long stare at my professor (that I am irritated with lol), the phrase Kill Joy suddenly came to me. It felt perfect—not just for the jacket, but as a reflection of my design philosophy.”

When did it start and why?

“Since then, I began using the name for my plates and projects all the way through college. By third year in fashion school, when we were tasked to create a brand, I used the opportunity to bring the Kill Joy universe to life.”

Tell us about the brand. What’s the DNA and aesthetics?

“Kill Joy Studios is quite rebellious and a bit funky.”

We noticed the brilliant handwork in some of the pieces, is this intentional? Why?

“Yes. Craft is very important to us. We want the wearer to feel that their clothes were made by human hands. That sense of connection between maker and wearer is something we value deeply.”

The brands point of view is interestingly left of center , very smart and made functional. Why so?

“We like looking at things a little differently. That ‘left of center’ point of view lets us play with ideas in a fresh way, but we always make sure it still works in real life. At the end of the day, it’s about being creative but also practical enough to actually wear and enjoy.

What’s the brand’s vision?

“The vision is to celebrate individuality and self-expression. We want the brand to feel rebellious and funky, but at the same time, grounded in real life.”

Who is your target market? In the sea of designer retail growing in the country — what separates you from the rest? And what makes you part of the whole?

“We design for people who want to express themselves and aren’t afraid to stand out. What makes us different is that mix of rebellion and wearability — bold but still practical. And we’re part of the bigger scene by adding our own fresh, playful perspective to local fashion.”

What’s your process of creation? How many collections do you produce in a year?

“As of the moment, we slowly release one product at a time. It’s more sustainable for us to do this and also we can limit excess stocks as low as we can.”

If you weren’t a designer what would you have ended up doing and why?

“I really want to be a film photographer. Storytelling through images is what I enjoy.”

Describe your brand in one word and why?

Unapologetic — because the brand is all about owning your individuality, breaking a few rules and having fun with fashion without second-guessing yourself.”

