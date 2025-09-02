QCPD nabs six suspects in carnapping, fencing cases

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) arrested six suspects for carnapping and violations of the anti-fencing law, recovering six stolen motorcycles in separate follow-up operations.

QCPD Acting Director P/Col. Randy Glenn Silvio said operatives from Batasan Police Station (PS 6) and Eastwood Police Station (PS 12) carried out the operations that led to the arrests.

PS 6 operatives led by P/Lt. Col. Romil Avenido arrested alias “John,” 23, a resident of Barangay Commonwealth, Quezon City; alias “Ryan,” 45, of Barangay Manggahan, Montalban, Rizal; and alias “Gensan,” 22, of Barangay Batasan Hills, Quezon City.

Avenido said that on 11 August at around 6 a.m., a victim reported his Yamaha Mio motorcycle missing from outside his home in Barangay Commonwealth. On 29 August, a concerned citizen tipped authorities on the whereabouts of alias “John,” the alleged thief.

Acting on the tip, PS 6 operatives coordinated with the Montalban Police Station and arrested “John” and “Ryan” at Diaz Compound, Barangay Manggahan, Montalban, Rizal. Another victim later revealed that “John” had sold a stolen motorcycle to “Gensan,” leading to his arrest in Barangay Batasan Hills.

Records show “John” has multiple prior cases, including theft, reckless imprudence resulting in physical injury, and violations of R.A. 10883 and R.A. 9287. “Ryan” also has past cases, including violations of R.A. 9165 and falsification of public documents.

Recovered during the operation were one Honda Click and two Yamaha Mio units.

In a separate case, PS 12 operatives under P/Lt. Col. Von Aejandrino arrested alias “Edwin,” 34; alias “Jay Ar,” 27; and alias “Arjay,” 29, all residents of Antipolo City.

On 30 August, a J&T rider reported that his Mio Sporty motorcycle, left unattended with the key inside while delivering parcels along C5 Road in Barangay Libis, was stolen along with the parcels. CCTV footage showed suspects leaving their motorcycles under a footbridge nearby.

At around 10:25 p.m. that day, “Edwin” returned to retrieve their motorcycle and was arrested. He later revealed the location of his cohorts, leading to a hot pursuit in Antipolo on 31 August with the assistance of Rizal police, which resulted in the arrest of “Jay Ar” and “Arjay.”

Recovered from the group were one Grey Raider, one Violet Mio Sporty, and one Red Mio Sporty motorcycle. None of the suspects could present ownership documents.

The ISAV system showed “Edwin” has multiple prior cases, including drug-related offenses and theft, while “Jay Ar” also had previous records of carnapping and drug violations.

Aliases “John,” “Edwin,” “Jay Ar,” and “Arjay” will face charges under R.A. 10883, the Anti-Carnapping Act of 2016, while “Ryan” and “Gensan” will be charged under P.D. 1612, the Anti-Fencing Law, before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.

“This accomplishment reflects our continued commitment to the 7-Point Agenda of the Acting Chief, PNP PLTGEN Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., particularly in enhanced police operations and the campaign against illegal drugs, loose firearms, and terrorism. We will continue to intensify our efforts to ensure the safety of our communities and protect the public from all forms of criminality,” Silvio said.