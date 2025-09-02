PSC solicits support from private sector

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) encourages private sponsors to invest in sports by offering tax credit to donations.

PSC chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio said they are willing to help out the donors as well to encourage them to donate equipment and help with the development of the athletes.

Several national sports association were in attendance during the Sports Stakeholders Forum in Parañaque City yesterday such as the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, Association of Boxing Alliances of the Philippines, the Philippine Football Federation, the Philippine Amateur Baseball Association and the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines.

Olympians were also in attedance with gymnast Aleah Finnegan and Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz of weightlfting.

“If you donate to the Philippine Sports Commission, the Philippine Sports Commission has the power to grant tax credit, 100 percent of the amount you donate,” Gregorio said.

“So, if we move this forward, you give a donation, we acknowledge you, we include you in our marketing programs, we can even give you naming rights and we give you a tax certificate.”

There has been a rise of donors that have been helping the athletes and the PSC.

The MVP Sports Foundation recently donated barbells to be used at the Teacher’s Camp in Baguio City apart from sponsoring sports like basketball and gymnastics.

Also, the PSC is also helping in hosting events like the FIG Junior World Championships and the FIFA Women’s Futsal World Cup in November.

Gregorio urges everybody involved to work hand-in-hand for the benefit of the athletes.

“Ladies and gentlemen, you know, I add my presentation with a request that let’s, let’s do this and hit the ground running and I assure you of my commitment, I assure you of my 100 percent dedication,” Gregorio said.

“I assure you of my honesty. I assure you, you can trust me that we can make this happen. We will take care of the resources of the government.”

“We will take care of the resources of the private sector, but let’s do this for Team Philippines.”