PLDT not ready to be ‘contender’

PLDT silenced its critics by proving its breakthrough championship was no fluke with an even stronger showing to annex the 2025 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational for back-to-back title conquest.

Yet, being tagged as a title contender, more so as the team to beat, is something foreign for the High Speed Hitters even after a historic feat of becoming the first club to win consecutive crowns without dropping a single game.

“Actually, from the mere mention of it (title contender) kinikilig ako,” libero Kath Arado said after PLDT completed a five-match sweep of the tournament, including the title-clinching, 21-25, 31-29, 25-22, 25-18, triumph over Japanese guest team Kobe Shinwa University in the one-game final last Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“We’ve been praying for this for a long time and worked so hard to get this title,” the first-ever libero to win Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) added.

PLDT displayed amazing focus and consistency in bagging the foreign team-flavored short tournament with just a few days of rest following its sweep of the inaugural pre-season On Tour contest.

The High Speed Hitters have joined the elite circle of champions in the eight-year-old league along with 10-time titlist Creamline, three-time winner Petro Gazz, Chery Tiggo, BaliPure, Pocari Sweat and Kurashiki Ablaze.

“Just to belong to that group is a great feeling because the team already earned people’s respect. You don’t gain that instantly. You have to work really hard to earn that,” the 27-year-old defense specialist said.

The respect earned is a well-deserved reward for a team that endured heartbreaks and frustrations.

PLDT joined the league in 2021 and only had four brushes with potential podium finishes in 10 conferences until its breakthrough in the On Tour.

Despite playing sans Alas Pilipinas members Dell Palomata and rookie Aleiah Malaluan, the High Speed Hitters dominated the pre-season contest.

PLDT remained hungry.

Palomata and Malaluan received their clearance to play in the Invitational, further bolstering the firepower of the High Speed Hitters, which already boasts high-scoring wingers, Conference MVP Savi Davison and Kim Kianna Dy, along with solid middles Mika Reyes and Majoy Baron, as well as Arado and veteran playmaker Kim Fajardo.

The result spoke volumes about PLDT.

“But we can’t let that get into our heads. As Coach Rald (Ricafort) would always tell us, all teams improve every conference,” Arado, a former national team member, said.

The High Speed Hitters get to enjoy their spoils of war for now, as PVL action will make its return with the season-ending Reinforced Conference next month.