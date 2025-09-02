Phl booters open bid vs Syrians

The Philippines kicks off its AFC U23 Asian Cup qualifiers campaign as it battles Syria on Wednesday at the Pamir Stadium in Dushbane.

Kick-off is at 9 p.m. (Manila time) with the Nationals hoping to start their campaign with a bang.

The Philippines is in Group K with the Syrians, Nepal and host Tajikistan.

Clinching the top spot would grant the Filipinos an automatic berth for next year’s Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia.

The Filipino booters are coming off an impressive semifinal finish in the ASEAN U23 Championship last July and added some members from the senior squad to beef up the roster.

Joining the Nationals in their campaign are Sandro Reyes, Santi Rublico and Alex Monis along with Filipino-English defender Isaiah Fariq Alakiu, who plays for the U18 squad of Brighton & Hove Albion F.C.

Reyes will be a marked man after he joined the ASEAN All-Stars team that defeated European giant Manchester United, 1-0, last May in Malaysia.

Also joining the squad are Nicholas Guimaraes, Jose Alfonso Gonzalez, and Cesar Iñigo Castro III, Karl Absalon, Kamil Jaser Amirul, Otu Abang Banatao, Ramil Bation III and Jian Vinz Caraig.

Completing the roster are Dov Anthony Misael Cariño, Uriel Dalapo, Gabriel Guimaraes, Noah River Leddek, John Albert Luis Lucero, Selwyn Nickos Mamon, Javier Alessandro Mariona, Gavin Muens, Antoine Ortega, Jared Alexander Peña, Jaime Rosquillo and Zachary Taningco.

Philippine Football Federation president John Gutierrez is optimistic the boys will be able to earn a slot for next year’s Asian Cup.

“We are confident in the squad selected for the AFC U23 Asian Cup qualifiers. This team, a mix of top talent from both the Philippines and abroad, is ready to compete,” Gutierrez said.