Pasig mayor blasts ‘not so honest’ Discaya remarks

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto on Tuesday accused businesswoman Sarah Discaya of being “not so honest” in her testimony before a Senate Blue Ribbon hearing on flood control projects.

During the hearing, Discaya was questioned about her ownership of nine companies that were awarded contracts for the projects. She initially claimed to have divested from all but one of them, Alpha & Omega Gen. Contractor & Development Corp.

However, when pressed by Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada, she admitted to still owning all nine companies.

Sotto, who ran against Discaya in the 2025 mayoral race, pointed out a further inconsistency when Discaya later described herself as only a “part owner.”

Senators also questioned Ma. Roma Discaya Rimando, Discaya’s niece, who serves as the chief operating officer of St. Timothy Construction Corp., one of the companies in question.

Rimando testified that she had transferred her shares to her niece and disclosed that she borrowed P7.7 million from her uncle to acquire her shares, despite her modest salary as a human resources manager.

Sotto said this explanation failed to clarify how Rimando obtained majority shares in a company with a reported paid-up capital of P887 million.

Further connections were revealed during the hearing. Maritoni Melegrito, the president of Elite General Contractor, is Rimando’s cousin. John Bryan Eugenio of Amethyst Horizon Builders is a Discaya employee.

Additionally, two of Discaya’s sons — Gerrard and Matthew — were identified as being connected to Way Maker OPC and St. Matthew Construction, respectively.

Sotto called for a continuous probe to hold all those responsible accountable, including politicians and officials from the Department of Public Works and Highways.

He also suggested that Discaya’s husband, Curlee “Great Pacific” Discaya, also be summoned to testify, stating that he “seems to know more.”