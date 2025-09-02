P75M worth of shabu intercepted in Pampanga

Authorities intercepted ₱75 million worth of shabu in a controlled delivery operation that resulted in the arrest of a man and his driver in Pampanga recently.

Reports showed that on 30 August 2025, the Clark Inter-Agency Task Force Against Illegal Drugs (CRK-IATFAID), composed of the PDEA, BOC, PNP, and NBI-PAMDO, under the supervision of NBI Director Jaime B. Santiago, conducted the operation which resulted in the arrest of Dexter Desquitado and his driver, Macario Galdones Biag, for violation of

Republic Act No. 9165, otherwise known as the “Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.”

The operation stemmed from a drug interdiction conducted on 28 August 2025

in a courier warehouse inside Clark Freeport Zone, Mabalacat City, Pampanga, wherein CRK-IATFAID intercepted 11.4 kilograms of Methamphetamine Hydrochloride (shabu), with an estimated market value of more or less ₱75,072,000.00.

The illegal drugs were concealed inside a package consigned to one Guinto Rommel of San Isidro, Cainta, Rizal. Subsequent coordination with the Bureau of Customs revealed that a certain “DEXTER” had communicated on behalf of the consignee and was scheduled to claim the subject package on 30 August 2025.

Accordingly, the task force hatched a controlled delivery operation, and at around

5:27 P.M. of the same date, Desquitado and his driver, Biag, arrived in a white Nissan van.

The two were immediately placed under arrest after claiming the package and while about to load the package into their vehicle.

The arrested individuals are now under the custody of the PDEA for proper

documentation and filing of charges.