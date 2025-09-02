Ombudsman will be fair, transparent — Remulla

Transparency and fairness will be the order of the day, according to Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla on Tuesday, if appointed Ombudsman, as he stressed the anti-graft body should never be used as a political weapon.

Remulla told reporters after his Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) interview for the post that his priority was to strengthen public trust in the Office of the Ombudsman through community involvement, stricter safeguards on Statements of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN), and lifestyle checks—not just on officials but also on their relatives.

“The Ombudsman has to be fair. It should never be weaponized,” he said. “Marami kasing file lang nang file ng kaso, whether sa DOJ or sa pulitika, ginagamit lang para parusahan ang kalaban. That should not happen.”

The DOJ chief said he supports lifestyle checks initiated by citizens, noting that “the community is a better, more reliable ally in the fight against corruption.” He added that lifestyle checks should extend to public officials’ families.

On the matter of SALN access, Remulla said he favors easier media access but with safeguards. “It should not be used for vilification or blackmail. We have to be careful, kasi people can be kidnapped if you reveal what is there. With proper safeguards—like redactions or commitments not to publish sensitive details—it can be done,” he explained.

He also said he is considering issuing a memorandum reversing restrictions on SALN access imposed by outgoing Ombudsman Samuel Martires. “That could happen—when I’m there already, if he get there.”

Pressed on Senator Imee Marcos’ complaint against him over the government’s handling of former president Rodrigo Duterte’s transfer to the Netherlands, Remulla said the matter was still pending before the Supreme Court. He confirmed he would be filing a motion to resolve the case “as soon as possible” but declined to comment on reports that the acting Ombudsman was under pressure to dismiss it.

Remulla, in defending his role in Duterte’s arrest and turnover to the International Criminal Court, maintained that the government acted within the law. “It has a basis in law, it has a basis in RA 9851. It was the most peaceful way of doing what had to be done,” he said.

His motivations in applying for the Ombudsman position, Remulla said: “I am applying for a leadership position. Trabaho namin yun to keep the country stable, to prevent violence, to prevent untoward acts. That’s what I want to continue.”

The shortlist of nominees for Ombudsman is set to be deliberated by the JBC before submitting it to Malacañang for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s final appointment.