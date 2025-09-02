OISCA lawmakers and JICA league lead busy week of Japan–Phl engagements

It was a busy week for Japanese–Philippine relations, with parallel delegations from Japan in the country from 26 to 29 August 2025 to attend events and inspect programs and infrastructure projects.

One delegation comprised House of Representatives members Tani Koichi, Inoue Shinji, and Seto Takakazu of the Association of Japanese Diet Members Supporting OISCA, who observed the Organization for Industrial, Spiritual and Cultural Advancement International’s (OISCA) work in the Philippines.

The other was the JICA Parliamentary League led by Chairperson Obuchi Yuko, also a member of the House of Representatives, in Manila for the 60th anniversary of the JICA Overseas Cooperation Volunteers and to review major ODA initiatives.

Whirlwind calendar

On 27 August, the OISCA delegation visited the OISCA Abra Agro-Forestry and Industrial Training Center in Dolores, Abra. The delegates engaged in discussions with center stakeholders and visited a local school participating in the Children’s Forest Program, where they took part in a commemorative tree planting ceremony and interacted with children involved in environmental education activities.

The JICA Parliamentary League also began engagements tied to the JOCV’s 60th year, with the Philippines hosting more than 1,700 volunteers over six decades.

On 28 August, the OISCA group inspected a community forest site and paid courtesy calls on Abra Governor Eustaquio “Takit” P. Bersamin and Ilocos Sur Vice Governor Ryan Luis V. Singson.

Back in Metro Manila, the JICA Parliamentary League inspected the CP103 section of the Metro Manila Subway Project in Camp Aguinaldo — an ODA yen-loan project under JICA’s STEP program — citing its role in easing congestion and improving quality of life.

On 29 August, the OISCA delegation met with Secretary Raphael P.M. Lotilla in Manila.

On the same day, the JICA Parliamentary League inspected an LRT depot and exchanged views with Sumitomo Corporation and JICA on the operation and maintenance of LRT Line 1, following last year’s investment agreements by Sumitomo, Hankyu Railway, and JICA — the first overseas railway O&M investment for JICA and Hankyu — aimed at boosting safety, reliability, and commuter convenience.

About OISCA

OISCA International is a non-governmental organization (NGO) headquartered in Japan, with chapters worldwide. Since the launch of its activities in the Philippines, the organization has expanded its programs nationwide, focusing on capacity building, rural development, environmental restoration, and the Children’s Forest Program. Over the years, the Government of Japan has also supported numerous OISCA projects, particularly in the field of sericulture. Through these efforts, OISCA continues to contribute to agricultural development, community empowerment, and environmental protection in the Philippines.

As Japan and the Philippines approach the 70th anniversary of the normalization of their diplomatic relations in 2026, these projects are expected to further deepen the friendship and cooperation between the two countries.