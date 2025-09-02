NEA asks P61B to plug electrification gap

The National Electrification Administration (NEA) is seeking an additional P61 billion to complete nationwide electrification as current allocations remain insufficient to meet President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to energize all communities by 2028.

NEA Administrator Antonio Mariano Almeda told lawmakers during a House budget hearing on Tuesday that the agency has been allotted only P5 billion for 2026, far below what is needed.

“For the sitio electrification, we are given on the net the amount of five billion for 2026," Almeda said.

"If I may add, based on the five-year program that we have formulated since the announcement of the President during his SONA, for us to achieve 100 percent electrification on the franchise areas of the electric cooperatives, we are in need of around 69 billion,” he added.

He noted that NEA has so far received about P7.5 billion since 2023, leaving a funding gap of P61 billion.

“NEA is prioritizing the island of Mindanao, since we are very much aware that the island has a very low electrification rate,” Almeda said. He also flagged cuts in other programs, including the Barangay Line Enhancement Program.

“For the Barangay Line Enhancement, the proposal was P1.188 billion. We are given P245 million,” he said.

Despite the shortfall, Almeda stressed that the agency is determined to carry out its mandate of working through 121 electric cooperatives to achieve total electrification.

“We are just pushing and we’re just working whatever is given to us. And we want to deliver 100 percent. We are committed to delivering 100 percent electrification if the support is available,” he said.