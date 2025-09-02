MPW completes road, street light projects

LAMITAN CITY, Basilan Province — The Ministry of Public Works (MPW) has completed a new road and solar street lighting project, significantly improving the lives of residents in the island community of Barangay Mananggal.

The initiative, funded by the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao government, was carried out by the Basilan District Engineering Office.

MPW Basilan District Engineer Kasim Hasanin said the projects will bring a “transformative period” to the community in Hadji Muhtamad municipality, which previously struggled with inadequate infrastructure.

“The newly constructed road and the installation of solar street lights have brought significant relief to the community, providing them greater ease of movement and enhanced convenience,” Hasanin said.

Imran Bail, a resident of the village, said the road has made daily tasks, like fetching water, much easier.

Meanwhile, the MPW-Maguindanao del Sur District Engineering Office has also turned over a new Level II water system in Purok Laya, located in the municipality of Datu Paglas.

The project is expected to address water scarcity, especially during the dry season. MPW Minister Eduard Uy Guerra said residents have expressed gratitude for the system and the impact it will have on their daily lives.