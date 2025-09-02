Monkeying around

Monkey Eagle Brewery turned 11 and threw a birthday party — “Monkey Eagle & Friends” — last July at the Rockwell Club. It was an eclectic gathering of art, music and beer-loving folks all coming together to toast the brewery’s birthday with a lineup of seasoned disc jockeys — Che, Mikko Santos, Shrugs and Abdel Aziz — that kept the energy high. Guests feasted on special menus from MAKAN, Now Now x Kurīmu, Sabong x Llamado Fried Chicken, Ono Poke x Onogiri, Hungry Homies and Lazy Days Coffee Co.

For the first time ever, Monkey Eagle hosted an Art Market, showcasing vibrant works of local artists and collectives, including Perfecto Deli, Luis Lopa, Createdby80, Lee Caces, Mia the Hoooman, MOLD, Kulturacaved and SideB Upcycling.

Guests sipped on the newly launched Space Queen IPA, a limited-edition seasonal brew that perfectly captured the playful spirit of the event. Adding to the festivities were live tattoos and piercings by Tattoo Nebula and a retro-style photo booth by Funkyfoto.

Behind the scenes, founders and brewers Rocky Lopa and Noreen Lao, together with the creative duo Rich Lopa and Samantha Chan, continue to steer Monkey Eagle’s fun and creative legacy into the future. Cheers to 11 years — and many more to come.