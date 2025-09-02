Meralco shines as company of the year at the 21st Philippine Quill Awards

EXCELLENCE IN BUSINESS COMMUNICATIONS

Meralco’s latest recognition as Company of the Year cements its position as an industry leader — not just in energy, but also in communications — Vas the sole company to have earned the prestigious distinction five times.

Among the communications campaigns feted with Awards of Excellence are Meralco programs that place customer needs at the core of the communications strategy. E-lluminating the Media through Meralco Newsroom, Reframing the Communication of Electricity Rates, and Powering Perception: Meralco’s Shift to Data-Driven Storytelling embody the distribution utility’s efforts to enhance public understanding of power rates and regulatory developments through transparency and digital innovation aptly supported by data.

Further reflecting Meralco’s commitment to inclusive service and customer empowerment are the campaigns Meralco Extends a Lifeline for its Marginalized Customers, The Power of Collaboration: Meralco Biz Success Stories, CRS 2024 Annual Kickoff: Journey to the Center of Our World (The Hearts of Our Customers), and Pangarap: Creating a Better World for Dreamers Through Community Empowerment. Meanwhile, Meralco Strengthens Cybersecurity Awareness underscores the company’s proactive stance in safeguarding customer data amid the evolving digital landscape.

Meralco’s strong push for a sustainable energy future also shone through, with its #MBrace Diversity and Inclusion Program, Sustainability Roadshows, and Sustainability Microsite all earning Awards of Excellence.

Powering the Good Life, Meralco’s overarching sustainability agenda, earned an Award of Merit alongside campaigns that promote a greener tomorrow. These are Harvesting Sustainability: Urban Farming with Trimming Debris and Driving a Brighter and Sustainable Energy Future: Meralco’s Communications Push for its Solar Initiatives — both of which highlight Meralco’s efforts to promote renewable energy and more sustainable practices. Also honored was “Driving a Sustainable Energy Future: Meralco’s Strategic Communications Program for the 2023 Giga Summit,” which underscored the company’s position as a thought leader in the energy transition.

Various initiatives that reflect Meralco’s commitment to digital transformation won Awards of Merit for embracing innovation and creative storytelling in the digital space. Beyond the Grid: Meralco Newsroom Reimagines Communications Excellence in the Digital Era, Meralco Guess Watt and Current Info, Communicating Meralco Care Thru Manong Joe, and Empowering Women in Energy: Zuzette Castro’s Journey provided customers with relevant and heartfelt information through accessible, tech-enabled platforms.

Safety as a cornerstone of Meralco’s communications strategy was highlighted through Bringing Safety to Light: Meralco’s Public Safety Communications Campaign and its Anti-Urban Blight media and video campaign, both of which raised awareness on electrical hazards and urban blight. Meanwhile, Bayanihan Para Walang Brownout: Meralco’s Interruptible Load Program Communications Campaign Enjoining Businesses to Help Ease Power Supply Challenges During Summer Months, Turning Crisis into an Opportunity: Meralco’s Quick and Efficient Communications Response to Manage the 2023 NAIA Power Outages, and With Great Power Comes Great Reliability demonstrated the company’s efficient and successful response to power industry challenges.

Meralco’s continued efforts to pursue meaningful partnerships did not go unnoticed. Fostering Meaningful Connections: One Meralco Media Thanksgiving Night and The 9th Meralco Luminaries celebrated collaboration and excellence, while Securing a Smart Energy Future: AMI Postpaid Briefing for the Presidential Security Group, Meralco Golf Cup: Driving Power in Partnerships, and Meralco Liwanag Park honored service and community ties.

Lastly, Meralco’s Communications Campaign for the Roll-Out of the Enhanced Lifeline Rate Program, One Meralco Foundation’s Household Electrification Program and From Rice Grains to Life Gains: A Qualitative Case Study on One Meralco Foundation’s Agriculture and Livelihood Electrification Program in Laak, Davao de Oro, illustrated Meralco’s deep commitment to uplifting underserved communities through electrification and livelihood programs.

These recognitions highlight Meralco’s ability to deliver messages that resonate with customers and stakeholders.

As the largest distribution utility in the country, Meralco remains at the forefront of innovative business communications — setting the standard for professional excellence.