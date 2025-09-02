Marcos launches shipbuilding revival

Filipinos have long ruled the seas as the world’s top seafarers. Now, they’re setting their sights on steering the future of the maritime industry itself.

On Monday, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. inaugurated the HD Hyundai Shipyard in Subic, Zambales — hailed as a major step toward reviving the country’s once-thriving shipbuilding industry.

The President recalled that from 2014 to 2018, the Philippines produced 1.2 to 2 million gross shipping tons or around 20 oil tankers or 30 container ships that sail the globe per year.

In 2019, the figures showed a steady decline, largely attributed to inconsistent support, insufficient policies, and the bankruptcy of a major player.

With another major player investing, the Philippines is on course to putting more ships on the world’s seas.

“With Hyundai Heavy Industries investing in Subic, our shipyard capacity will significantly increase from 1.3 million to 2.5 million deadweight tons, from handling four to five massive oil tankers to about eight of those ships,” he said.

“But more than size, now the ships that we build, this means we can accommodate vessels with higher volumes, boost our export potential, and create more jobs for our Filipino workers,” he added.

By 2030, Marcos said the shipbuilding industry aims to employ around 4,300 Filipinos, allowing them to support their families and create a thriving community where shipbuilding is a dependable source of livelihood.

Marcos said the Philippines will match the South Korean company’s investment with its own commitment by providing a skilled workforce.

In November 2024, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) established an off-campus training center in Subic to equip Filipinos with the skills to build ships and pursue careers in the growing maritime industry.

The campus has produced 24 trainees who have completed the Flux-Cored Arc Welding NC I program and are now part of Hyundai’s workforce.

TESDA also awarded 25 scholarships for Shielded Metal Arc Welding NC I and 100 slots for enterprise-based training in Flux-Cored Arc Welding NC I, ensuring a steady supply of skilled workers ready to meet the industry’s growing demands.

Additional training programs are being developed to cover other areas of the shipbuilding industry.

“All these efforts show our commitment to reviving the industry to ensure that it will thrive in the generations to come,” the President said.

Meanwhile, Marcos recognized the Filipino seafarers who are sailing the world, moving the global economy.

“As President, I take great pride in Filipino hands navigating the world’s oceans. Thirty percent of the world’s seafarers are Filipinos. These are diligent men and women whose skill and dedication keep the seafaring industry moving every single day,” he said.

“For decades, even centuries, the Philippines has given the world our finest seafarers. It is only fitting that we also supply the world with excellent vessels to sail on,” he added.