Marcos inspects zero balance billing at Bataan hospital

Balanga City, Bataan – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. inspected the implementation of the Zero Balance Billing system at Bataan General Hospital and Medical Center (BGHMC) on 2 September 2025.

According to the President, the implementation of the zero balance billing system is part of his administration’s thrust in fully implementing the Universal Health Care for all Filipinos.

Health Secretary Ted Herbosa and other officials from the BGHMC accompanied the president during his visit at the BGHMC here. President Marcos hopes to see the implementation personally, according to Governor Jose Enrique Garcia III.

Marcos also noticed that patients at BGHMC do not need to fall in line to avail the Zero Balance Billing, “Kapag malapit na ma-discharge ang pasyente, inihahatid sa kanila ang Zero Balance Billing. This is another added convenience that I think we should adopt.”

The president was elated to see that the Zero Balance Billing has made processing of hospital bills at the BGHMC easier, eliminating the need for patients to fall in line. “My aspiration of course is to achieve the dream of universal healthcare for all our people,” he added.

The President said that the implementation is now at 80 percent, with just a few more implementations, the country is nearing the full implementation of the Universal Health Care.

“My aspiration of course is to achieve the dream of Universal Health Care for all our people. It's just a question of building up the economy so we can afford it and putting industries, the systems are all in place,” he added.

BGHMC has also established an enhanced Patient Assist and Roving Personnel to provide hands-on support in the processing and submission of PhilHealth requirements for admitted patients. The system eliminates delays and the burden of administrative tasks on patients and family members.

The Statement of Account (SOA) is delivered directly to the patient’s bedside, removing the need to queue at the Billing Section, while patients or their guardians only required to sign the document to acknowledge expenses incurred and the coverage of PhilHealth as well as the zero balance billing policy.