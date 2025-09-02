Maison Margiela dropped Line 2 and it’s not what you think – here’s why

Maison Margiela has long played a cryptic game with its numbers, with each digit representing a specific product, whether it's perfumes, ready-to-wear or couture. But now, the house is changing the script. Enter Line 2: a number that had been sitting inert in Margiela's coding, but has now been redesigned for cultural events rather than clothes or accessories.

What about the big debut? A sensory installation will open at Margiela's Seoul flagship in Hannam on 3 September 2025, — in time for Frieze Seoul. The showcase, which runs until 28 September, transforms the boutique into more than just a shopping destination; it also serves as a platform for cultural innovation.

Instead of racks of new pieces, Line 2 focuses on intangible creations. "It's not about selling, it's about connecting," says CEO Gaetano Sciuto, who views the project as a chance to strengthen community ties and broaden Margiela's cultural footprint. The choice of Seoul as the first stop seemed deliberate; East Asia remains at the center of luxury's future.

Margiela collaborated with visual artist Heemin Chung and sound designer Joyul to launch this campaign.

They're transforming the area into an immersive experience that explores perception, sound, and environment. Consider a time where art, fashion, and senses collide.

Margiela's enigmatic number system has always been a stretch - a secret code that insiders enjoy deciphering. However, with Line 2, the Maison expands the numbers beyond objects, changing them into stories and experiences.