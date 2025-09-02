Lovi Poe is pregnant with her first child

Lovi Poe has just revealed the most beautiful chapter yet in her life—she’s expecting her first child with husband, British film producer Monty Blencowe.

The actress shared the news through a powerful photo for clothing brand Bench’s “Love Your Body” campaign, where she posed in minimal nude undergarments that highlighted her radiant, growing baby bump.

In her caption, the 34-year-old reflected on the balance of career and motherhood: “Still walking the runway, filming a movie, attending the ABS-CBN Ball, shooting a summer campaign, participating in Panagbenga celebrations… and staying active through it all. This journey reminds me that being intentional with my energy matters just as much as chasing my passions.”

Lovi and Monty’s love story has been one of quiet strength. The two tied the knot in August 2023 in a romantic, intimate ceremony held in Berkshire, England. Just weeks before, Lovi went public with their engagement, revealing that they had actually been engaged for several years already.

The couple was first spotted together in 2019 and confirmed their relationship on Instagram later that year.

