Loresco embraces pressure of high expectations

Youthful Clarisse Loresco embraces the pressure of high expectations in her return to Far Eastern University (FEU) following a couple of international stints as a member of Alas Pilipinas.

All eyes are on Loresco as the Lady Tamaraws build up for the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) wars erupting early next year.

“I know they are expecting a lot from me. They expect that I’ll be able to bring the skills and the improvement I’ve gained playing for the national team,” the 6-foot-1 Loresco said.

Loresco had a successful tour of duty for Alas.

She helped the national squad win a historic silver medal finish in the AVC Women’s Volleyball Nations Cup in Vietnam last June and a bronze in the second leg of the Southeast Asian V.League last month.

“Yes, there are expectations, but of course, she’s still young. She still needs to adjust since she’s playing in a different system with Alas,” FEU head coach Tina Salak said.

Loresco reverted to her natural middle position with the Lady Tamaraws after playing opposite hitter with Alas under the system of Brazilian head coach Jorge De Brito.

“I’m still in an adjustment period since I’m in two different systems. It’s hard but I’m able to manage,” she added.

Despite the adjustment, Loresco still proved efficient as she averaged 8.0 points per game in FEU’s dominating three-game sweep of the 2025 Shakey’s Super League (SSL) National Invitationals Batangas Leg over the weekend for a breakthrough championship.

“I’m happy that she’s finding his rhythm again. I’m happy that she’s able to contribute to the team again,” Salak said.

Following their success in the last of the three-leg National Invitationals, the Lady Tamaraws shift their focus to a bigger prize in the highly competitive SSL Collegiate Preseason Championship starting 20 September.

Here, FEU gets a chance to gauge its level of competitiveness against powerhouse teams, including tournament and UAAP champion National University, National Invitationals Cebu leg winner Adamson University as well as teams from the National Collegiate Athletic Association led by College of Saint Benilde.