Lawmakers rally behind bigger DHSUD budget

House lawmakers on Monday rallied behind calls to increase the budget of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD), citing the urgency of addressing the country’s housing deficit during deliberations on the agency’s proposed 2026 funding.

DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling, joined by officials from Pag-IBIG Fund, SHFC, NHA, NHMFC, and HSAC, presented updated targets, including the Department’s Zero Backlog Program and efforts to streamline and digitalize operations.

After more than three hours of discussions, the House Appropriations Committee, led by Reps. Roger Mercado and Jam Baronda, terminated deliberations on DHSUD’s proposed P5.5-billion budget for next year. Many lawmakers, however, urged bigger funding in line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program, which now covers horizontal housing, rental and incremental housing, and a revitalized Community Mortgage Program (CMP).

Rep. Albee Benitez argued that housing generates a ripple effect across industries.

“There should be more funds being given to the housing department because it makes economic sense, one, and mas marami po tayong natutulungan… I think maybe we can review the budget being allocated sa ating DHSUD. And I have actually mentioned that maybe some of those project in DPWH can be transferred to housing industry because it doesn’t just make economic sense. It also makes a lot of sense,” Benitez said, noting that house construction mobilizes over 50 allied industries.

Rep. Rufus Rodriguez called housing “a matter of human dignity,” criticizing the DHSUD’s modest funding.

"It's about time that this Congress should really look into the needs of the housing department," Rodriguez said, labeling DHSUD as the “poor cousin of all departments.”

“Ask and you shall be given… The secretary should fight always for an increase. You are the head. You do not say we don't need a budget. I am disappointed by that statement earlier that he's not asking additional budget... We have the power of the purse... We should give more,” he added.

Secretary Aliling explained that the DHSUD refrained from seeking more funds out of respect for the budget process.

"Kaya naman po kami hindi humihinging additional fund, we want to respect the process... Dumaan po kami sa proseso, sinubukan na po naming magpaliwanag. Unfortunately, ito po ang nabigay sa amin ng NEP. So we want to respect the decision of the DBM,” Aliling said.

Several other lawmakers, including Reps. Chel Diokno, Maria Victoria Co-Pilar, Brian Poe, Kenneth Gatchalian, and Maximo Rodriguez Jr., echoed support for additional housing funds, with proposals ranging from expanding socialized housing to tapping oversupplied condominium units for government and private-sector workers.

In closing, Aliling thanked the House for its backing.

"Maraming salamat po sa inyong tiwala at suporta. Makakaasa po kayo na ang DHSUD ay patuloy na magsisikap at magtatrabaho sa abot ng aming makakaya upang mabigyan ang bawat pamilyang Pilipino ng pagkakataong magkaroon ng mas maayos, ligtas, at abot-kayang tahanan,” he said.