Las Piñas Police nab two of city, region’s most wanted

Las Piñas City police arrested two fugitives tagged in the list of the city and region’s most wanted in separate operations on 1 September.

At around 3:50 in the afternoon, officers from the Las Piñas City Police Station’s Warrant and Subpoena Section arrested 60-year-old alias “Vic” in Barangay Talon 5. He is listed as the eighth most wanted person at the regional level under the National Capital Region Police Office.

Vic is facing one count of rape through sexual assault with recommended bail set at P1 million and four counts of acts of lasciviousness with P400,000 bail each.

The warrants were issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 202 in Las Piñas.

On the evening of the same day, authorities arrested 26-year-old alias “Neil” at the Zapote Barangay Hall.

He ranked sixth most wanted and faces three cases of sexual abuse with a recommended bail of P180,000 in relation to Republic Act 7610, the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.

Both suspects are now detained at the Las Piñas police custodial facility pending commitment orders from the courts.