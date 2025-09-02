ICC rules limit info on Digong, says VP

Vice President Sara Duterte said the detention unit of the International Criminal Court (ICC) has reminded them not to disclose information from their visits to the facility where her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, is currently detained, noting that they are no longer allowed to give updates.

"Ni-remind kami ng detention unit na mayroong kailangang sundin na mga conditions sa visit. So, from now on, bawal ikuwento kung ano yung mga nangyari sa loob at ano yung mga pinag-usapan sa loob," Duterte said in an interview in The Hague, Netherlands on Monday, 1 September.

"I can only say na President Duterte is still alive. Yan lang po. Hanggang dun lang po. Kasi, bawal po magbigay ng mga information na pinag-usapan sa loob," she added.

Duterte also said that they are now preparing for the confirmation of charges hearing beginning 23 September.

"Inaayos pa namin yung schedule namin. So, hindi pa namin alam kung sino yung makakarating sa 23 September para sa confirmation of charges," she said.

"But likely, merong relatives na darating. Sigurado yun kasi kailangan talaga na merong -- sabi ko sa kanila, kailangan talaga na merong bumibisita sa kanya whenever allowed ng detention unit na pwede magbisita," the Vice President added.

Duterte also confirmed that she will be attending gatherings of the Filipino community in Japan on 20 September and 21 September.

"Nag-confirm naman na kami sa mga organizers sa Japan, led by Sir Berwin. September 20 sila sa Tokyo and then September 21 sila sa Nagoya. So yung buong weekend na yun, Saturday, Sunday, merong Filipino community gathering sa Japan. And I understand, meron din dito sa The Hague. And likely, marami din sa loob ng Philippines," she said.

The Vice President also said that she will be visiting Bicol upon her return to the Philippines to attend sectoral gatherings in the region.

"Ang immediate ko na schedule pagbalik sa Pilipinas ay sa Bicol Region. Dahil celebration nila ng Peñafrancia at merong mga small gatherings kami doon, sectoral gatherings para sa mga issues naman sa Bicol na I'm sure, biktima din ng corruption ng projects sa gobyerno," Duterte said.

She also said that she will do her best to meet local leaders, including her predecessor former Vice President Leni Robredo, who is now mayor of Naga City, while in Bicol.

"Hindi pa namin nagawa ‘yung schedule namin. Pero yes, gusto sana namin na ma-meet yung mga local government officials ng --- hindi lang ng Naga, ng entire Bicol Region, kung kakayanin ng schedule," Duterte said.

"But mainly, nandoon kami to celebrate with the Bicolanos. To pray with the Bicolanos sa pinakamalaking festival nila, ang Peñafrancia Festival," the Vice President added.