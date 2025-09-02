Firefighting is a risky job, so firefighters take it seriously all the time. They respond rapidly to every fire alarm in full gear and equipment.

Fire dangers vary. A report of smoke in a hotel room in Rumoi, Hokkaido, Japan last 26 August was somewhat manageable.

When firefighters arrived and entered the room, the smoke had already dissipated and the man inside in his 40s was unharmed, Japan Today (JT) reported.

The man explained that his mobile phone battery had overheated while he was charging it.

He placed it in the refrigerator to cool it down, but smoke started to seep out and the battery had melted, according to JT.

Meanwhile, a female firefighter in Missouri, USA had to deal with a more serious conflagration on 21 August.

Jenna Ulrich, a probationary member of the Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District, raced to her first-ever emergency on Interstate 174 where a truck was burning, New York Post (NYP) reports.

A photo of Ulrich and her firefighter father, Glen, hosing down the burning truck was posted on the Facebook page of the fire department.

It was a coincidence that Ulrich, a vegetarian, was battling a fire on a truck loaded with more than 18,000 kilograms of ribeye steak.

The vegan rookie firefighter failed to save the expensive meat. Nevertheless, the job, as well as the steaks, were well done as no one was harmed.