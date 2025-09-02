Go hails DBM pledge to release P6.77B in overdue health worker allowances

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go on Monday, September 1, expressed gratitude to the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) for committing to release the remaining P6.77 billion in Health Emergency Allowance (HEA) claims for qualified healthcare workers.

“Salamat sa DBM. Nagkaroon po ng pag-asa ang ating healthcare workers,” a happy Go said during the Senate briefing of the Development Budget Coordination Committee on the proposed 2026 national budget.

DBM Secretary Amenah Pangandaman confirmed the release of the funds when asked by Go.

“Ito iyung appeals ng mga na-engganyo sila mag-claim dahil na release po yung P27 billion noong 2024,” Go said.

The senator, who chairs the Senate Committee on Health, has presided over numerous hearings pressing both the DBM and the Department of Health (DOH) to settle the long-overdue allowances for health workers who rendered services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Sulit ang pangungulit,” Go quipped, stressing that the payments are mandated by law and should be prioritized.

“Services rendered po ito. Pinagpawisan po ito ng ating mga health workers. Pinaghirapan nila,” he added.

The HEA, mandated under Republic Act 11712 or the Public Health Emergency Benefits and Allowances for Health Care Workers Act, grants financial compensation to healthcare workers in both public and private sectors who served during public health emergencies, such as COVID-19.

Go, one of the law’s authors and co-sponsors, underscored that the backlog of claims persisted even after the lifting of the public health emergency in 2023, leaving thousands of frontliners uncompensated.

“Maliit na halaga ito kumpara sa sakripisyo at serbisyo ng ating mga healthcare workers during the pandemic. Tinutukan natin ito noong nakaraang Kongreso at in fact, nagkaroon tayo ng 14 hearings para kalampagin ang DOH at DBM,” he said.

The senator vowed to continue pushing for equitable benefits, citing his authorship of the Magna Carta for Barangay Health Workers bill in the previous Congress, which seeks to upgrade compensation and welfare for barangay health workers.