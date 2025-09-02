SUBSCRIBE NOW
From garden to plate: Villar Foundation Champions sustainability at the 10th urban gardening and cooking competition

Published on

Local cooks from various barangays in Las Piñas showcased their culinary skills and creativity in the 10th Urban Gardening and Cooking Competition organized by the Villar Foundation on August 29, 2025 at Pulang Lupa Uno.

The annual contest highlights Former Senator Cynthia Villar’s push for food sustainability and urban agriculture, encouraging residents to transform small spaces into productive gardens. Contestants are challenged to prepare dishes using ingredients grown from their own backyard plots or community gardens.

The competition aims not only to promote healthy and affordable meals but also to inspire households to recycle kitchen waste into compost and maximize the use of available land in densely populated areas.

Community members look forward to the event, which has become a gathering point for homegrown talent and innovation.

NA total of 43 community gardens participated in the urban garden competition, including 9 from barangays, 19 from homeowners’ associations (HOAs), and 15 from schools. In addition, all 20 barangays of Las Piñas sent their representatives for cooking contest.

NWinners of both competitions were honored with prizes ranging from ₱30,000 to ₱10,000 and a trophy, recognizing their creativity and dedication to sustainable living. Their winning dishes will also be showcased in the foundation’s urban gardening advocacy campaigns, giving them the opportunity to inspire more households and communities to embrace the benefits of homegrown produce.

Champion Barangay Category: Barangay Talon Dos Urban Garden located in BF Resort Village
Champion School Category: Las Piñas National High School of Daniel Fajarado Gulayansa Paaralan
Champion HOA Category: Samahang ng Makakaroon ng Sariling Bahay Inc. Community Garden in Manuyo Uno
1st Runner-up Barangay Category: Barangay Talon Kwatro Community Garden
2nd Runner-up Barangay Category: Barangay Pilar Community Garden**
1st Runner-up HOA Category: Marulas Tenants Livelihood Association Inc., Barangay Manuyo Dos
2nd Runner-up HOA Category: Community Federation Garden, Barangay Talon Singko
2nd Runner-up School Category: Las Piñas North National High School of Barangay Pulang Lupa Dos
1st Runner-up School Category: Gulayansa Paaralan Zapote Elementary School
HIGHLIGHTS DURING THE COOKING COMPETITION

COMPETITION WINNERS:

Urban Gardening Competition

Barangay Level

● Champion: Barangay Talon Dos – ₱30,000 + trophy

● 1st Runner-up: Barangay Talon Kuatro – ₱15,000 + trophy

● 2nd Runner-up: Barangay Pilar – ₱10,000 + trophy School Level

●Champion: Las Piñas National High School (SHS) of Brgy.

Daniel Fajardo – ₱30,000 + trophy

1st Runner-up: Zapote Elementary School – ₱15,000 + trophy

2nd Runner-up: Las Piñas North National High School of Brgy. Pulang Lupa Dos – ₱10,000 + trophy

Homeowners’ Association Level

Champion: Samahang ng Makakaroon ng Sariling Bahay Inc.,(Kholiz Compound)Brgy.Manuyo Uno – ₱30,000 + trophy

1st Runner-up: Marulas Tenants Livelihood Association Inc., Brgy.Manuyo Dos – ₱15,000 + trophy

2nd Runner-up: Community Federation Garden, Brgy. Talon 5 – ₱10,000 + trophy

Cooking Competition

Champion: Barangay Pilar – ₱20,000 + trophy

1st Runner-up: Barangay Almanza Uno – ₱15,000 + trophy

2nd Runner-up: Barangay Elias Aldana – ₱10,000 + trophy

