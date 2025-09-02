Flooded by corruption

Flooding in the Philippines has always been more than just a natural hazard — it is a man-made disaster amplified by corruption. Every rainy season rivers overflow, drains clog, whole communities are submerged. Behind the scenes, billions of pesos meant for flood control and infrastructure either vanish into thin air or are buried in half-baked projects.

Two kinds of corruption are at play here: ghost projects and substandard projects. On the surface, one seems more audacious than the other, but when you look closer, they are equally destructive, just in different ways.

Ghost projects are the most brazen form of theft. These are projects that exist only on paper — bridges that lead nowhere, dikes that don’t hold back water, drainage canals no one ever dug. Contractors file the paperwork, officials sign off on it, funds are released, and… nothing.

Entire neighborhoods wait for the protection that never comes, while billions of pesos are siphoned off. A glaring example was the 2011 Commission on Audit report revealing ghost flood control projects in the Cagayan Valley, where millions was supposedly spent on flood mitigation structures that residents could not even locate. In terms of the sheer amount of money stolen, ghost projects are unparalleled — they drain public coffers while leaving the people as defenseless as before.

Substandard projects, on the other hand, give the illusion of progress. At least something is built — roads are paved, floodways are dug, dikes are erected. But corners are cut: cheap materials replace quality steel, cement is thinned out, foundations are shallow.

The result is infrastructure that collapses just when it is most needed. In 2009, during typhoon “Ondoy,” poorly constructed drainage systems in Metro Manila buckled under pressure, contributing to the catastrophic flooding that killed hundreds. Here, corruption doesn’t just rob — it endangers lives. If ghost projects steal our taxes, substandard projects gamble with our safety.

So which is worse? It depends on how you measure the crime. If the yardstick is financial loss, ghost projects top the list. They are outright plunder, erasing entire budgets in one sweep. But if the measure is human cost, substandard projects are deadlier. They create a false sense of security, only for walls to crumble, rivers to breach, and homes to be washed away.

The tragedy is that both forms of corruption have the same outcome: the poor and vulnerable suffer the most. Families in Marikina, Pampanga, and Cagayan return to their flood-ravaged homes year after year, wondering why billions allocated for flood control never protect them.

Whether through theft of money or theft of safety, ghost and substandard projects show two faces of the same betrayal. And until accountability reaches those who profit from disasters, floods will remain less a natural curse than a political crime.