FitFlop, Song Hye Kyo reunite for AW25/SS26 campaign

FitFlop is once again joining forces with acclaimed Korean actress Song Hye Kyo for a new campaign that reimagines style through engineering, following the success of their debut collaboration.

The globally recognized footwear brand, known for its ergonomic innovation, unveiled its AW25/SS26 collection with Song as the face of the campaign. The collection blends contemporary design with biomechanically engineered comfort, shot on location in Seoul to highlight the actress’s modern style.

“Building on the phenomenal success of our first campaign together, this season is all about pushing innovation forward. Song Hye Kyo embodies the perfect balance of style and substance, just like our footwear, and her incredible influence across the world makes her the ideal partner as we continue to expand globally,” FitFlop CEO Gianni Georgiades said.

Song showcases her handpicked favorites from the collection, including the F-Mode Stack Chelsea Boot, F-Luma Sling Back Loafer, Delicato Mary Jane Mule, Gen-FF Max trainer, and Retro Q Sneaker.

“FitFlop shoes are comfortable and easy to style for everyday wear, so I often wear them in my daily life,” Song said.

The new lineup also introduces a sophisticated color palette, with earthy tans, warm cappuccinos, rich plum, soft turtle dove, and deep denim tones, designed to transition seamlessly from autumn into spring.