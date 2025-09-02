Film turns West Philippine Sea into every Filipino’s story

At just four minutes long, Alon ng Kabayanihan blends urgency with intimacy. Director Kevin Mayuga shared his goal: “As a director, my job was to take something many see as distant or political and make it deeply personal. A four-minute film can start a bigger conversation than an hour of debate if it moves people emotionally.”

On National Heroes’ Day, the premiere of Alon ng Kabayanihan united celebrities, government leaders, civic groups and digital advocates under one message: defending the West Philippine Sea (WPS) is not the duty of a few, but the responsibility of all Filipinos.

Produced by the Center for Information Resilience and Integrity Studies (CIRIS) in partnership with Hot and Fresh Creative Productions, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), the short film is more than a cultural event — it is a national call to action.

Producer Chris Esguerra echoed this, stressing how storytelling cuts through noise: “Visual storytelling has an advantage — it can break through misinformation with emotion and clarity. A film like Alon ng Kabayanihan doesn’t try to explain everything; it makes people feel something first. From there, we hope it pushes them to ask questions, seek facts and engage in real conversations about sovereignty and national identity.”

Actors step into real-life heroism

The film also drew star power, with actors immersing themselves in roles that mirror real stories.

• Sid Lucero portrayed a fisherman, reflecting the everyday lives most affected by the WPS issue. “This project made me realize how interconnected we all are. When it comes to protecting what’s ours, no Filipino is too far removed from the fight,” he said.