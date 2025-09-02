Film turns West Philippine Sea into every Filipino’s story

At just four minutes long, Alon ng Kabayanihan blends urgency with intimacy. Director Kevin Mayuga shared his goal: “As a director, my job was to take something many see as distant or political and make it deeply personal. A four-minute film can start a bigger conversation than an hour of debate if it moves people emotionally.”
On National Heroes’ Day, the premiere of Alon ng Kabayanihan united celebrities, government leaders, civic groups and digital advocates under one message: defending the West Philippine Sea (WPS) is not the duty of a few, but the responsibility of all Filipinos.
Produced by the Center for Information Resilience and Integrity Studies (CIRIS) in partnership with Hot and Fresh Creative Productions, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), the short film is more than a cultural event — it is a national call to action.
Producer Chris Esguerra echoed this, stressing how storytelling cuts through noise: “Visual storytelling has an advantage — it can break through misinformation with emotion and clarity. A film like Alon ng Kabayanihan doesn’t try to explain everything; it makes people feel something first. From there, we hope it pushes them to ask questions, seek facts and engage in real conversations about sovereignty and national identity.”
Actors step into real-life heroism
The film also drew star power, with actors immersing themselves in roles that mirror real stories.
• Sid Lucero portrayed a fisherman, reflecting the everyday lives most affected by the WPS issue. “This project made me realize how interconnected we all are. When it comes to protecting what’s ours, no Filipino is too far removed from the fight,” he said.
• Ryza Cenon, playing a military officer, found renewed respect for uniformed frontliners: “I salute those at West Philippine Sea. Their courage inspires us to be vigilant and to unite as one nation,” she said partly in Filipino.
• Carlo Aquino stepped into the shoes of an Armed Forces of the Philippines officer, an experience he said reshaped his perspective: “Being on the same ship with soldiers who protect our country made me feel their bravery and deep love not just for their families, but for the Philippines. As a father, I see this not just as the AFP’s fight, but every Filipino’s — not just for today, but also for the future,” he said partly in Filipino.
Collective call for unity
For CIRIS executive director Michel André P. del Rosario, the short film reflects the heart of their mission:“This film shows that heroism isn’t limited to those on the frontlines. Every Filipino has a role to play — whether by staying informed, challenging disinformation, or simply standing united in defense of what is ours.”
The premiere was launched with the rallying cry “Every Filipino a Bayani (Hero),” underscoring that sovereignty is not abstract — it shapes livelihoods, identity and future generations.
Alon ng Kabayanihan is now available on Facebook and YouTube, accompanied by educational content, behind-the-scenes features and profiles of modern-day WPS heroes. The campaign ensures that the conversation goes beyond the film, encouraging Filipinos to stay engaged, informed and united.