Filipino trail runners chase world glory

A 14-man team will carry the country’s colors in the coming World Mountain and Trail Running Championships in Canfranc, Spain.

Led by veteran team captain Arnie Macarenas, the Filipinos are competing in the long trail (men and women), short trail (men and women) and in the U23 and U20 categories in the 23 to 28 September meet.

The delegation is set to leave on 10 September for training, preparation, and acclimatization, according to Philippine Trail Running Association (Philtra) vice president and secretary general Tin Ferrera.

The Philtra official said the team is tempering expectations as almost half of its members are competing internationally for the first time.

“For most of the athletes, this will be their first time to get exposed in an international competition. Their performance (in training), I think if we’ll look at it, they’re in the top 20 and top 30,” said Ferrera in the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum on Tuesday at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Members and officials of the team were with Ferrera in the session.

Macarenas banners the entries for the long trail that also include Larry Apolinario, Joebert Elmaguin, Elizabeth Dangadang and Angelie Cabalo, while the short trail team is consists of Randolf Gonzales, Romnick Tongkaling, John Ray Onifa, Joy Beltran and Noime Fernandez.

The mountain classic-junior (U20) meanwhile, has Ken Olver Libo-on and Evan Dian Sitoy, and the mountain-classic-senior (U23) is composed of Samuel Manuel and Charlotte Muyco.