Filipina comfort woman Lola Teresita dies at 95

One of the last surviving "comfort women" from the Japanese occupation in the Philippines has passed away.

Lola Teresita Dayo died on 24 August surrounded by her family at her home in Roxas City.

Lila Pilipinas, an organization of World War II comfort women announced her passing.

"As a result of her tragic experience during the war, Lola Teresita felt afraid to venture far and never got to travel outside her hometown," the organization said.

"She was able to finish her education, however, and became a school teacher. Her parents never talked about her experience and she tried to live after a war with a positive attitude but experienced body pains whenever she saw images of war," it added.

According to Lila Pilipina, Lola Teresita was originally a member of the Lolas Kampanyeras, a comfort women support group, whom Lila Pilipina later took under its care in 2020.

In 2023, the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women said the Philippines violated the rights of victims of sexual slavery committed by the Japanese Army in World War II.

The United Nations (UN) committee recommended that the complainants receive from the State party "full reparation, including recognition and redress, an official apology and material and moral damages."

Senator Risa Hontiveros, who has authored laws against sexual violence, abuse, and exploitation, has filed a resolution in 2023 that urges the government to ensure just and meaningful reparations are given to Filipino "comfort women" and their families after a UN committee called out the Philippines on the elimination of discrimination against Women.

According to Hontiveros, there are only 16 “comfort women” in the Philippines today.

The Presidential Communications Office, meanwhile, pointed out that "some reparations have been made and the Supreme Court has adjudicated on the matter.”

In 1956, Manila and Tokyo signed a reparation agreement, under which Japan would provide the country with services and goods valued at the equivalent of $550 million.