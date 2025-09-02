ERC ease net-metering rules to expand access

Households and businesses looking to cut electricity costs and shift to renewable energy will soon find it easier under amended rules for the Net-Metering Program.

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) said Tuesday that the changes will simplify processes, strengthen consumer protection, and expand access to renewable energy for qualified end-users.

Under Resolution No. 15, Series of 2025, issued on 27 August, consumers can now bank and roll over their net-metering credits to offset power usage in current and future billing periods. Credits may also be transferred to new property owners, provided conditions such as a conforme letter from the original owner are met.

The ERC also required distribution utilities to publish detailed information on their net-metering programs on their websites, including application forms, processes, and quarterly postings of hosting capacities on a per-distribution transformer basis.

In addition, the regulator revised Section 19 of the rules, making the installation of Renewable Energy Certificate meters voluntary. If waived, energy generated from renewable sources shall be computed using the prescribed formula under the rules, provided that an affidavit and waiver are submitted.

Last month, the Department of Energy (DOE) also began streamlining the program to cut red tape and encourage more households to adopt clean energy.

The DOE said the ERC, Department of the Interior and Local Government, National Electrification Administration, and Manila Electric Co. have committed to reforms that include reducing documentary requirements, harmonizing procedures, and setting strict approval timelines.

The measures enable more households, particularly those served by electric cooperatives, to reduce costs and earn additional income by selling excess power back to the grid.

Local government permitting has been cited as a major source of delay, with some applicants required to submit as many as 15 documents before being energized.

Meralco said it will support the reforms through digitalization, accreditation of solar installers, and standardization of equipment.

The net-metering program allows owners of solar facilities to export excess electricity to the grid in exchange for bill credits. As of May, there were 17,175 registered end-users under the program with a combined installed capacity of 157 megawatts peak.