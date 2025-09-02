DTI provides MisOr farmers abaca mechanization

MISAMIS ORIENTAL — The Department of Trade and Industry in Misamis Oriental (DTI-MisOr) is providing a P10-million grant to local abaca farmers to mechanize the abaca fiber industry in the province.

The Shared Service Facility (SSF) for Abaca Mechanization, a joint project between the DTI and the Misamis Oriental provincial government, aims to boost the processing capabilities of local abaca businesses.

DTI-MisOr provincial director Jesusa M. Abear told DAILY TRIBUNE the project will give micro, small and medium enterprises access to modern equipment and machinery, increasing their productivity.

The project was presented Monday during a regular session of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan, the provincial legislature. Abear said the DTI is seeking the legislature’s support to authorize the governor to sign the necessary documents.

It is the largest in the SSF program, which focuses on priority industries.

The DTI and the province have a usufruct agreement, outlined in a memorandum of agreement, that also includes the Philippine Fiber Industry Development Authority and the main beneficiary, the farmer organization ARC-LDC.

Abear said that after two years, the DTI will evaluate the organization’s use of the equipment before transferring ownership to the province.