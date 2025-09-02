DPWH to rebid flood contracts; 15 'ghost' works found in Bulacan

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWh) is moving to clean house on questionable infrastructure deals, with plans to rebid contracts flagged in recent validations to jumpstart stalled flood control projects.

“We have to fix the projects. We have no choice. The people need flood control. We have to fix it,” Secretary Vince Dizon told reporters during a spot interview following a ceremonial turnover of leadership on Tuesday.

“I don’t know when, but we have to do it ASAP. Because the people are suffering. We need to do it,” he added.

Dizon noted that not all projects could be placed under public-private partnerships, saying the government was still studying the best approach to push forward with the needed works.

The DPWH earlier committed to prioritizing the desilting of major and tertiary rivers to boost water-carrying capacity and ease flooding, but the agency has come under scrutiny after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. released a list of questionable projects.

Outgoing DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan reported that nearly 9,855 projects were completed from July 2022 to May 2025. Of these, around 160 have undergone validation, with 15 confirmed as “non-existent.”

“Well, there are findings. The ghost project is actually one that has already been validated and really found not to be there. And it has been declared, it has been submitted, completed, and collected. The funds have been collected as well. They’re non-existent for the time being,” Bonoan explained.

Bonoan said most of the missing projects were located in the first district of Bulacan, with a few others scattered across different regions.

Two of these projects have already been validated by the Commission on Audit’s anti-fraud committee, which is now conducting a deeper investigation.

The issue comes as recent weather disturbances have once again highlighted the weaknesses of flood control infrastructure nationwide. To restore public trust, the DPWH is under a 60-day shakeup.