Dizon dismantles DPWH’s internal probe unit

Newly appointed Public Works and Highways Secretary Vince Dizon said he will abolish the agency’s internal investigation unit or task force on Tuesday.

In a radio interview, Dizon said the agency conducting an investigation within itself may seem strange.

“I don't believe that an agency can investigate itself.”

He stated that the investigation into the ghost flood control projects will begin through President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s “Sumbong sa Pangulo” website to ensure easier access, focusing on the 15 identified contractors and the locations where the projects were supposedly carried out.

The investigation aims not just to hold those involved accountable, but also to clear the agency's name through a fair and transparent process. According to him, it's the agency’s duty to address and correct projects that fail to meet public needs.

Dizon also shared that other DPWH secretaries have spoken with him and acknowledged that, while there are problematic individuals within the agency, there are still many who remain committed and responsible. He emphasized that employees with clean records will be reassessed and retained.

"This is already a syndicate. It’s a massive syndicate operating everywhere, as we’ve seen in the Senate investigation,” he said in Filipino. “Flood control is vital, but with accuracy and under the right projects.”

He said that if a DPWH personnel is revealed to have a sports car and a mansion, that might be suspicious.

"For example, if it's a substandard project, I don't think it [blacklisting] should be for life. But it should be fixed, pay for the damages, and face the appropriate charges. However, if it's a ghost project, that's a different matter. There's no need for an investigation because it's a ghost share and there’s no actual project," he explained.

He said that matters like this have been going on for decades and they will exert extra effort.

“The DPWH is a large agency. This will be a top-to-bottom cleansing. We will go through each region and district one by one, starting with the areas that the President himself has clearly identified,” he said.