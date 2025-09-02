'Digital Digest' wins at Phl Quill Awards

GMA Integrated News's publication, Digital Digest, was recognized at the Philippine Quill Awards, winning in Division 4: Communication Skills, Category 24: Publications.

The Philippine Quill Awards, organized by the International Association of Business Communicators Philippines, is the country’s most reputable awards program in the field of business communication, honoring organizations that exemplify the highest global standards in communication practices.

“Winning this Quill for Digital Digest is a testament to our team’s hard work, creativity, and dedication to serving our audiences with relevant and engaging content. This recognition fuels our drive to continue setting the benchmark for communication excellence in the industry," Oliver Victor Amoroso, senior vice president and head of GMA Integrated News, Regional TV, and Synergy said.

Bernice Marie S. Sibucao, senior manager and deputy head of the Digital Strategy and Innovation Lab of GMA Integrated News, received the award at the Manila Hotel Fiesta Pavilion on 27 August.

The award-winning Digital Digest team is composed of Lala Lacsina, assistant manager, Digital Strategy and Innovation Lab; Zay Arguelles, associate editor; Jenica Villanueva and Louie Andrei Magtibay, associate producers; Glad Alvero, writer; G-mak Cabiling and Andrei Joseph Lumbang, graphic artists; and multi-awarded veteran documentarist Howie Severino, editor-at-large.