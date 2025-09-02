Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: There may be some sulking but it should not be blown out of proportion. Show effort that you care.
Health: Take vitamin C and reduce going out at night.
Career: A plan may be delayed, but something better will come in its place.
Wealth: There will be sudden expenses for the family. Be prepared.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 8
Advice: Place a Chinese coin tied with a red string in your wallet for the flow of luck.
OX
Love: Avoid giving the cold treatment; it is better to face the issue.
Health: Warm up your body in the morning so you will not feel cold the whole day.
Career: The day is favorable for laying out new plans.
Wealth: There is an opportunity for additional income, but be careful of scams.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 2
Advice: Place a citrine crystal in your working area to increase income.
TIGER
Love: The day will be joyful if spent with family, plan bonding time.
Health: Reduce sweets, especially if blood sugar levels are high.
Career: Avoid meddling in other people’s conflicts at work.
Wealth: Avoid spending on unnecessary things.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Red
Number: 7
Advice: Hang an evil eye charm in your room to ward off misfortune and envy.
RABBIT
Love: Listen to your partner’s concerns; sometimes, they just need to be heard.
Health: Keep your feet dry, especially when it rains.
Career: Someone may oppose your idea, but do not give in; stand up for what you know is right.
Wealth: A refund or payment you have long been waiting for is on its way.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Violet
Number: 4
Advice: Place a lucky cat figurine in the living room for prosperity.
DRAGON
Love: A secret may be revealed.
Health: Be careful with drinking water; make sure it is clean.
Career: A task will come that will test your skills; go for it.
Wealth: Funds may grow if placed in the right investment.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Gray
Number: 5
Advice: Use black tourmaline for protection in the workplace.
SNAKE
Love: Be open to your partner’s opinion. You are not always right.
Health: A good day to detox or do a juice cleanse.
Career: Overtime may be needed; plan your schedule.
Wealth: Avoid gambling or any risky ventures today.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 6
Advice: Place a quartz cluster in the center of your home for balance and harmony.
HORSE
Love: A short misunderstanding will pass if you make the effort.
Health: Do not ignore knee or leg pain.
Career: You will receive praise from your boss — keep up the hard work.
Wealth: A good deal will come; take it if you are sure.
Luck guide
Direction: Southwest
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 1
Advice: Place three gold ingots on your working table for prosperous income.
GOAT
Love: Be generous, but do not forget to take care of yourself.
Health: Drink ginger tea if you have a cough; natural remedies are effective.
Career: There may be a minor delay, but you will quickly recover.
Wealth: A good day for saving and budgeting.
Luck guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 3
Advice: Keep a clear quartz in your pocket to avoid confusion and stress.
MONKEY
Love: Expect a sweet surprise from an unexpected message.
Health: Avoid frequent late nights.
Career: Be careful not to forward an email by mistake; double-check before sending.
Wealth: You may receive a tip or clue about a profitable idea.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Pink
Number: 9
Advice: Place a laughing Buddha in your office to attract good energy.
ROOSTER
Love: A good day to show effort, small gestures can have big impact.
Health: Eat high-fiber food for better digestion.
Career: A promotion may come if you continue with diligence and strategy.
Wealth: Avoid borrowing money; it is better to save first.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Cream
Number: 6
Advice: Place a mini water fountain in the living room for the flow of luck.
DOG
Love: Be true to your feelings, avoid pretending.
Health: Be careful with your back; do not lift heavy things without warming up.
Career: Learn to say no to additional work if it is already too much.
Wealth: You will receive a free item or voucher that is also a blessing.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Brown
Number: 2
Advice: Carry an obsidian crystal for grounding and emotional balance.
PIG
Love: A message will come that will make you smile or feel excited.
Health: Eat vegetables for a balanced diet.
Career: Do not be afraid to ask questions from those more experienced at work.
Wealth: Do not sign contracts immediately; read carefully first.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 5
Advice: Place a Wu Lou keychain in your bag for travel and health protection.