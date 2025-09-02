SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Wednesday (3 September 2025)
RAT

Love: There may be some sulking but it should not be blown out of proportion. Show effort that you care.

Health: Take vitamin C and reduce going out at night.

Career: A plan may be delayed, but something better will come in its place.

Wealth: There will be sudden expenses for the family. Be prepared.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 8

Advice: Place a Chinese coin tied with a red string in your wallet for the flow of luck.

OX

Love: Avoid giving the cold treatment; it is better to face the issue.

Health: Warm up your body in the morning so you will not feel cold the whole day.

Career: The day is favorable for laying out new plans.

Wealth: There is an opportunity for additional income, but be careful of scams.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 2

Advice: Place a citrine crystal in your working area to increase income.

TIGER

Love: The day will be joyful if spent with family, plan bonding time.

Health: Reduce sweets, especially if blood sugar levels are high.

Career: Avoid meddling in other people’s conflicts at work.

Wealth: Avoid spending on unnecessary things.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Red

Number: 7

Advice: Hang an evil eye charm in your room to ward off misfortune and envy.

RABBIT
Love: Listen to your partner’s concerns; sometimes, they just need to be heard.

Health: Keep your feet dry, especially when it rains.

Career: Someone may oppose your idea, but do not give in; stand up for what you know is right.

Wealth: A refund or payment you have long been waiting for is on its way.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Violet

Number: 4

Advice: Place a lucky cat figurine in the living room for prosperity.

DRAGON
Love: A secret may be revealed.

Health: Be careful with drinking water; make sure it is clean.

Career: A task will come that will test your skills; go for it.

Wealth: Funds may grow if placed in the right investment.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Gray

Number: 5

Advice: Use black tourmaline for protection in the workplace.

SNAKE

Love: Be open to your partner’s opinion. You are not always right.

Health: A good day to detox or do a juice cleanse.

Career: Overtime may be needed; plan your schedule.

Wealth: Avoid gambling or any risky ventures today.

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 6

Advice: Place a quartz cluster in the center of your home for balance and harmony.

HORSE

Love: A short misunderstanding will pass if you make the effort.

Health: Do not ignore knee or leg pain.

Career: You will receive praise from your boss — keep up the hard work.

Wealth: A good deal will come; take it if you are sure.

Luck guide

Direction: Southwest

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 1

Advice: Place three gold ingots on your working table for prosperous income.

GOAT

Love: Be generous, but do not forget to take care of yourself.

Health: Drink ginger tea if you have a cough; natural remedies are effective.

Career: There may be a minor delay, but you will quickly recover.

Wealth: A good day for saving and budgeting.

Luck guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 3

Advice: Keep a clear quartz in your pocket to avoid confusion and stress.

MONKEY

Love: Expect a sweet surprise from an unexpected message.

Health: Avoid frequent late nights.

Career: Be careful not to forward an email by mistake; double-check before sending.

Wealth: You may receive a tip or clue about a profitable idea.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Pink

Number: 9

Advice: Place a laughing Buddha in your office to attract good energy.

ROOSTER

Love: A good day to show effort, small gestures can have big impact.

Health: Eat high-fiber food for better digestion.

Career: A promotion may come if you continue with diligence and strategy.

Wealth: Avoid borrowing money; it is better to save first.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Cream

Number: 6

Advice: Place a mini water fountain in the living room for the flow of luck.

DOG

Love: Be true to your feelings, avoid pretending.

Health: Be careful with your back; do not lift heavy things without warming up.

Career: Learn to say no to additional work if it is already too much.

Wealth: You will receive a free item or voucher that is also a blessing.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Brown

Number: 2

Advice: Carry an obsidian crystal for grounding and emotional balance.

PIG

Love: A message will come that will make you smile or feel excited.

Health: Eat vegetables for a balanced diet.

Career: Do not be afraid to ask questions from those more experienced at work.

Wealth: Do not sign contracts immediately; read carefully first.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 5

Advice: Place a Wu Lou keychain in your bag for travel and health protection.

