Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: There may be some sulking but it should not be blown out of proportion. Show effort that you care.

Health: Take vitamin C and reduce going out at night.

Career: A plan may be delayed, but something better will come in its place.

Wealth: There will be sudden expenses for the family. Be prepared.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 8

Advice: Place a Chinese coin tied with a red string in your wallet for the flow of luck.