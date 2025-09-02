Customs hunts missing Discaya cars

The Bureau of Customs (BoC) on Tuesday aired concerns about the missing luxury cars owned by the embattled contractor couple Curlee and Sarah Discaya, prompting them to seek the help of the Philippine National Police-Highway Patrol Group to be on the alert for the posh vehicles.

This after the BoC, headed by Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno, stormed the Discaya-owned St. Gerard Construction office building in Barangay Bambang, Pasig City on Tuesday to serve a search warrant for 12 luxury vehicles owned by the couple.

This followed the revelation by Senator Vicente “Tito” Sotto III at Monday’s Senate hearing that some of the Discayas’ vehicles were illicitly brought nto the country.

Of the 28 luxury vehicles Sarah Discaya said they owned, only two were parked in the vicinity of the building.

“The Bureau of Customs takes the issue of the missing luxury cars of the Discayas with utmost seriousness. We will ensure that these vehicles are located without delay, and if discrepancies are uncovered, all taxes and duties will be collected in full,” Nepomuceno said.

“Let it be clear: those hiding or abetting the concealment of these cars will be punished to the fullest extent of the law. The bureau is committed to decisive action to protect government revenues, enforce accountability, and uphold the trust of the Filipino people,” he added.

In a separate statement, the BoC said that consistent with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., they are committed to combating smuggling and ensuring the proper collection of duties and taxes pursuant to the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA).

“The BoC is monitoring and supporting the ongoing investigation of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, chaired by Senator Rodante Marcoleta, into the alleged anomalous flood control projects, which also raised issues regarding the luxury vehicles owned by the Discaya family. Any irregularity in the importation of luxury vehicles, such as misdeclaration or non-payment of duties and taxes, will be subject to enforcement actions under the CMTA,” the BoC said.

To recall, Sarah Discaya admitted that her family owned 28 luxury vehicles, with a total amount of roughly P200 million, including a Rolls Royce Cullinan (P42 million), Mercedes Benz Maybach (P22 million), Bentley Bentayga (P20 million), Mercedes Benz-AMG Wagon G63 (P20 million), two Cadillac Escalades (P11 million each), two GMC Yukon Denalis (P11 million each), Range Rover Autobiography (P16 million), Range Rover Defender (P7 million), Range Rover Evoque (P5 million) and Chevrolet Suburban (P3 million).

Not hiding anything

Meanwhile, the Discaya family spokesperson, Atty. Cornelio Samaniego III, said his clients were not hiding anything and they respected the mandate of the BoC.

“We are not hiding the cars as they are legally acquired vehicles. Some of the vehicles are for daily use, others are undergoing maintenance, while others were brought to higher ground since it was raining. These cars were bought from registered car dealers. They were legally acquired. They (Discayas) are honest buyers,” Samaniego said in a radio interview.

“There is no law that prevents anyone from buying a luxury car,” he said.