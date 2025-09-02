BOC raids Discaya firm over luxury vehicles

The Bureau of Customs served a search warrant at the Curlee and Sarah Discaya-owned St. Gerard Construction in Brgy. Bambang, Pasig City to investigate the questionable luxury vehicles possessed by the couple.

In a Senate hearing on Monday, Sarah admitted that her family owns 28 luxury vehicles, with a total value of roughly P200 million, including a Rolls Royce Cullinan (P42 million), Mercedes Benz Maybach (P22 million), Bentley Bentayga (P20 million), Mercedes Benz-AMG Wagon G63 (P20 million), two Cadillac Escalades (P11 million each), two GMC Yukon Denalis (P11 million each), Range Rover Autobiography (P16 million), Range Rover Defender (P7 million), Range Rover Evoque (P5 million), and Chevrolet Suburban (P3 million).

In a separate statement, the BOC said that, consistent with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., they are committed to combatting smuggling and ensuring the proper collection of duties and taxes pursuant to the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA).

“The BOC is monitoring and supporting the ongoing investigation of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, chaired by Senator Rodante Marcoleta, into the alleged anomalous flood control projects, which also raised issues regarding the luxury vehicles owned by the Discaya family. Any irregularity in the importation of luxury vehicles, such as misdeclaration or non-payment of duties and taxes, will be subject to enforcement actions under the CMTA,” the BOC said Tuesday. “While we cannot disclose details of ongoing investigations, the BOC assures the public that it remains firm in enforcing the law with fairness, transparency, and due process,” the statement stressed.