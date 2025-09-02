Barbie Forteza meets the parent

There is an amalgam of reasons to believe that actors Barbie Forteza and Jameson Blake have breached the friendship stage.

Their closeness appears to have deepened to a whole new level when Blake recently introduced Forteza to his mother, Claire Gibson.

This makes it increasingly apparent that friendship is not all there is between the two.

In photos and videos uploaded by the actor’s mom, it can be easily deduced that Forteza was a welcome sight in the actor’s abode as the Kapuso actress and Blake’s mom were clearly getting along really well. It was a well-documented first meeting and it captured the excitement on both sides.

It all started when Forteza and Blake were caught holding hands while in a fun run. This was followed by another sweet moment during the GMA Gala where Blake was Forteza’s date.

Blake and Forteza were also photographed holding hands at a parking area and during the premiere night of the actress’ movie.

Reportedly, Forteza and Blake’s closeness started when they met during the shooting of their Netflix movie.