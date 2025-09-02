Barbie Forteza meets the parent

There is an amalgam of reasons to believe that actors Barbie Forteza and Jameson Blake have breached the friendship stage.
Their closeness appears to have deepened to a whole new level when Blake recently introduced Forteza to his mother, Claire Gibson.
This makes it increasingly apparent that friendship is not all there is between the two.
In photos and videos uploaded by the actor’s mom, it can be easily deduced that Forteza was a welcome sight in the actor’s abode as the Kapuso actress and Blake’s mom were clearly getting along really well. It was a well-documented first meeting and it captured the excitement on both sides.
It all started when Forteza and Blake were caught holding hands while in a fun run. This was followed by another sweet moment during the GMA Gala where Blake was Forteza’s date.
Blake and Forteza were also photographed holding hands at a parking area and during the premiere night of the actress’ movie.
Reportedly, Forteza and Blake’s closeness started when they met during the shooting of their Netflix movie.
Did Kobe Paras and Mavy Legaspi follow each other on Instagram?
Basketball star Kobe Paras and Kapuso actor Mavy Legaspi are said to be following each other on social media, Instagram to be exact.
There’s a common denominator between the two: Kyline Alcantara, who is now both their ex-girlfriend.
Interestingly, it is only now, if the rumor is true, that Paras and Legaspi are following each other on Instagram.
Of course, we all know that Legaspi is romancing Ashley Ortega, while there was no specific lady being romantically linked to Paras now. The last time he was photographed was in a resort with a petite woman in tow.
Why Maxine Trinidad’s role fits her to a T
Playing a cadet in Beyond the Call of Duty is just a matter of course for Maxine Trinidad whose PLT Ana Jacob character fit her to a T.
“I once took PNPACAT (Philippine National Police Academy Cadetship Admission Test) where I allotted time to apply and review.
And blessed enough to have passed the admission test on my initial attempt,” Trinidad told this writer in an online interview.
Playing a police officer appeal most to Trinidad as she was “raised in a police family.”
“I have witnessed firsthand the discipline and integrity they uphold. Inspired by these values, I aspire to embody the same qualities — not only to improve myself but also to contribute meaningfully to public safety,” she said with dogged zeal.
Trinidad takes pride in the fact that Beyond The Call of Duty which opens today, 3 September in theaters, is no ordinary action film as “this is an advocacy film affiliated to PNP.”
“We have worn the exact and authentic uniforms as we have permitted to do so from PNPA, to PNP and to BFP,” she said.
Coming from a family of policemen, Trinidad was extra-challenged by the requisites of her character, which is to undergo rigorous training.
“It’s physically challenging since I had to undergo Muay Thai training to execute right in a certain scene. I did also enroll myself for an Exclusive Tactical Training for better understanding and proper execution especially when it comes to handling a firearm,” she said.
“Lastly, it placed upon me a pressure born out of privilege — knowing that my actions are not solely to complete a project, but to carry a message: the sacrifices of our Filipino policemen, which are at times misunderstood,” she stressed.