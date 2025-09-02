APECO to showcase new tourism hubs, properties in Aurora

In its backing for the country’s tourism sector, the Aurora Pacific Economic Zone and Freeport Authority (APECO) is set to reopen its tourism properties in October, reflecting the agency’s continuing transformation and renewed commitment to inclusive development in Northern Aurora or the Dinalungan, Casiguran, Dilasag (DiCaDi) corridor.

In a statement on Tuesday, APECO said the property will feature 20 hotel rooms in its APECO Residences, seven two-bedroom APECO Executive Villas, and a three-bedroom APECO Executive Kubo (Nipa House), with views of the natural beauty of the Sierra Madre and Casiguran Cove.

The facilities are projected to generate income in the next three to five years that will cover the annual budget for personnel services amounting to P57 million, in full occupancy, creating a sustainable revenue stream for APECO that will support the ecozone’s operations and future projects, as well as contribute to the national coffers.

APECO President and CEO Atty. Gil G. Taway said that the P44-million rehabilitation project, which also includes the construction of three control points and two additional villas within the ecozone, was funded by the agency’s 2024 budget.

“The newly renovated tourism properties inside the ecozone will not only serve visitors but also create opportunities for our local communities and strengthen Aurora’s position as a rising destination in the Pacific corridor. This is APECO–where the Pacific meets Paradise,” Taway explained.

The initiative complements President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s efforts to revitalize the tourism sector. During his visit to Baler on September 1 for the ceremonial distribution of training and financial assistance to more than 1,000 calamity-hit tourism workers under the Bukas na May Pag-asa Para sa Turismo (BBMT) program, President Marcos Jr. highlighted the vital role of the tourism sector in the Philippine economy, which contributes more than 8 percent to the total gross domestic product.

As part of the rehabilitation, APECO is also investing in landscaping and site development, which is already underway, to make the Residences and Villas more inviting to visitors.

Green spaces, native plants, and well-planned walkways are being integrated into the property to enhance its natural charm and give guests a more relaxing experience.

These improvements aim to complement Aurora’s scenic surroundings, ensuring that the facility is not just a place to stay but also a destination in itself.

Looking ahead, APECO is preparing for a steady increase in arrivals of visitors, especially since the APECO Airstrip can now accommodate chartered flights through a one-time permit (OTP), while the agency is targeting to secure its Permit to Operate (PTO) before the end of the year, and eventually, commercial flights into Casiguran.

The reopening of the tourism facilities will further open livelihood opportunities for small businesses by bringing more visitors who spend on local food, goods, and transport services, among others, also promoting a stronger link between APECO and its host communities.

Last month, APECO also broke ground on the rehabilitation of the JPEC Buildings into the APECO Legacy Villas, which will further expand the accommodation capacity of its tourism property. The funding comes from the P20-million savings of APECO’s 2024 budget.