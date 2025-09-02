Angara thanks Marcos, DBM for earmarking P1.224-T for education

Education Secretary Sonny Angara expressed gratitude to President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) for earmarking P1.224 trillion for the education sector under the proposed 2026 national budget.

This marks the first time the Philippines has allocated 4 percent of its Gross Domestic Product to education, meeting the standard set by UNESCO.

“Nagpapasalamat tayo sa ating mahal na Pangulo dahil, sa kauna-unahang pagkakataon, compliant sa UNESCO standards ang budget ng edukasyon. Patunay ito na nasa pinakamataas na prayoridad ni PBBM ang edukasyon ng ating bansa,” Angara said.

“This landmark move is not only an investment in education—it is an investment in the future of our learners, ensuring they receive the highest quality of education possible,” he added.

Under the 2026 National Expenditure Program, the Department of Education (DepEd) will receive the largest share at P928.52 billion. State universities and colleges will get P134.99 billion, the Commission on Higher Education P34 billion, and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority P20.24 billion.

DepEd’s budget proposal, anchored on its five-point reform agenda, reflects an 18.9 percent increase from the 2025 General Appropriations Act. Of this, P115.4 billion will support school operations, the Senior High School Voucher Program, and the School-Based Feeding Program.

The department also set aside P41.6 billion for the construction, repair, and rehabilitation of classrooms under the Basic Education Facilities Fund to address the long-standing classroom shortage.

In addition, P15.4 billion is allocated for new plantilla positions such as Project Development Officers and Administrative Officers to support teachers. Another P13.8 billion will go to the DepEd Computerization Program to advance digital learning.

For its attached agencies, the National Museum of the Philippines will receive P840.9 million, National Academy of Sports P251.1 million, Teacher Education Council P207.5 million, Philippine High School for the Arts P160.7 million, National Book Development Board P156.6 million, and National Council for Children’s Television P72.6 million.

DepEd is set to defend its proposed 2026 budget in the coming weeks, starting with the House of Representatives’ committee-level deliberations.