Amelia Gray channels fashion and seduction in Ludovic de Saint Sernin

Amelia Gray will see you now!

For Ludovic de Saint Sernin, Fall 2025 is all about the delectable contrast between boardroom perfection and late-night abandon—and Amelia Gray is the only woman who can embody both worlds at the same time. As the face of the house’s new campaign, which debuted Monday, she doesn’t simply wear the clothes; she practically owns them.

“It was very evident that Amelia was the perfect muse for this season, because she can model like nobody else, and she’s really versatile, she has a very defining look,” said Saint Sernin. “But at the same time, she’s a chameleon and she can represent so many different things — and will pretty much sell you anything.”

Gray oozes power in this campaign that isn’t printed in job titles or stitched into pinstripes—it’s in her look, grace, and subtle ability to turn seriousness into seduction.

She doesn’t just straddle the border between work and pleasure; she blurs it, demonstrating that authority can be seductive and sensuality can be a sign of power.

The designer’s vision of power

Saint Sernin has always been a provocateur, blending impeccable tailoring with a hint of danger and defying gender stereotypes with a sultry twist of his designs. This season, he goes all in: razor-sharp suits in glossy latex, liquid leathers that shimmer in the sun, and silhouettes that feel both powerful and purposefully undone. The effect on Gray is magnetic, demonstrating that the modern muse is a force rather than just a face.

Fashion as seduction

Stuart Winecoff shot the campaign with somber, cinematic accuracy, so it feels more like frames from an art-house film than a series of photos. Lolita Jacobs and Jean-Baptiste Talbourdet’s art direction shapes each shot into a tale of desire, dominance, and delectable ambiguity.

Gray is never alone in this world. Flanked by male models Alejo Humanes and Lewis Gillooley, she navigates a push-and-pull of tension—sometimes protected, sometimes opposed, always in charge. It’s a purposeful subversion: authority isn’t gendered, power isn’t prescriptive, and seduction is universally understood.