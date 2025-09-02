49 PDLs undergo pre-parole, executive clemency interviews

At least 49 qualified persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) underwent pre-parole and executive clemency interviews at the Sablayan Prison and Penal Farm (SPPF), the Department of Justice (DOJ) Parole and Probation Administration (PPA) said.

The recent interviews were led by staff from the Occidental Mindoro Parole and Probation Administration.

The participants came from different prison camps within the facility, including the Central, Siburan, San Isidro, and Pasugui camps.

The initiative is part of an ongoing effort by the SPPF to support the reformation and reintegration of qualified PDLs.

The DOJ-PPA said the interviews provide access to legal remedies such as parole and executive clemency to ensure that the process remains just and thorough.

This was made possible with the assistance of the PDL Document and Processing Section.