2 Chinese nationals nabbed in Pasay, Parañaque

The Southern Police District (SPD) nabbed two Chinese nationals in separate operations on 1 September for robbery and illegal drug possession.

In Pasay City, a 37-year-old Chinese man identified as alias Li was taken into custody for allegedly detaining and robbing another Chinese national inside a condominium unit along the MOA Complex in Barangay 76.

Alias “Songhao,” the 33-year-old victim told police that suspects used a taser and a knife to intimidate him and forcibly took cash from him worth P15,000.

The victim was able to call a friend, who then called the 911 hotline. Li now faces charges of robbery and is undergoing inquest proceedings before the Pasay City Prosecutor’s Office.

In Parañaque, authorities arrested a 33-year-old Chinese identified as alias “Qingmin” at the Skyview Tower Hotel following the discovery of three plastic sachets of suspected shabu in his belonging by a hotel security.

The confiscated substance had an estimated street value of P34,000.

Qingmin remains under police custody and will be charged with violating Republic Act 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.