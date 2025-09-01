YAKAP caravan hits Aurora schools

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Education Secretary Sonny Angara and PhilHealth president Edwin Mercado kicked off the Yaman ng Kalusugan Program (YAKAP) Caravan at Aurora National High School on Monday, bringing healthcare directly to students, teachers and their families.

According to the Department of Education (DepEd), the YAKAP Caravan is part of PhilHealth’s expanded primary care package, reflecting the government’s commitment to health and wellness in the education sector. By taking healthcare services right to the school, the program ensures that everyone — students, educators, non-teaching personnel, and even family members — can access preventive care without having to travel far.

During the caravan, participants received a variety of benefits, including free consultations, basic lab tests, essential medicines and screenings for diseases, including certain cancers. The program particularly targets underserved populations, such as persons with disabilities, students, teachers and communities in geographically isolated areas.

“This initiative strengthens preventive healthcare, reduces costly hospitalizations, and brings essential health services closer to every Filipino,” DepEd said. YAKAP builds on the foundation of PhilHealth’s KONSULTA program, now offering a more comprehensive set of primary care services to detect and prevent illnesses early.

The event was made possible through a partnership with 1Life Clinic, which provided logistics, personnel, and on-site medical services — showing how public-private collaboration can help advance the goals of Universal Health Care.

Students, teachers and families participated actively, guided by DepEd Region III officials led by RD Ronnie Mallari and Aurora Schools Division Superintendent Dante Parungao, who ensured that the school and community were ready to welcome the caravan.

DepEd emphasized that YAKAP is part of a broader effort to weave health and wellness into the education system. With strong community involvement and leadership support, the program sets a promising example for future school-based health initiatives across the country.